Following outrage after the heinous rape and subsequent death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday spoke out regarding the matter and said that the daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country.

The comment, an apparent reference to the infamous December 2012 gang-rape case, also known as the 'Nirbhaya' rape case, came following the incident of rape of the minor in Delhi's Old Nangal Village. The victim was allegedly raped by the priest at a crematorium following which she died under mysterious circumstances.

The girl's family has since alleged that the girl was forcefully cremated without her or her husband’s consent.

Sharing a report on the incident, Congress' Gandhi tweeted. "The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country".

"India's Daughter" was the name of the controversial documentary based on the 2012 rape case.

Gandhi's tweet came even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday condemned the incident and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

He said there is a need to improve the law and order situation in the national capital.

The police said based on the statement of the girl's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Going to meet the victim's family tomorrow, will do everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

