﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Cyclone Fani: Kolkata Airport To Shut From Tomorrow Till Saturday

Cyclone Fani: Kolkata Airport To Shut From Tomorrow Till Saturday

An estimated 10,000 villages and 52 towns in Odisha will be hit by the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm Fani, which is approaching India's eastern coast and is expected to make landfall south of Puri tomorrow.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2019
Cyclone Fani: Kolkata Airport To Shut From Tomorrow Till Saturday
PTI Photo
Cyclone Fani: Kolkata Airport To Shut From Tomorrow Till Saturday
outlookindia.com
2019-05-02T20:43:09+0530

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said that no flight will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport between 9.30 pm tomorrow till 6 pm on May 4 due to cyclone Fani.

The aviation body also said that all flights to and fro Bhubaneswar airport on May 3 stand cancelled.

The 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Friday.

Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, are also expected to be affected by the cyclone.

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aforementioned flights are being "cancelled in advance in order to avoid passenger inconvenience and safety of operations".

"Resumption of flights will be with positive clearance from respective air traffic control," the aviation watchdog said in the advisory.

Fani is the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JWTC).

India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources said it is also the first cyclonic storm of such severity to have formed in April in India's oceanic neighbourhood in 43 years.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Cyclone Fani Cyclone Airports Aviation National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Around 10,000 Villages, 52 Towns To Be Hit By Cyclone 'Fani'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters