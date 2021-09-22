Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Ex-gratia assistance will be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic.

Centre announced Covid-19 compensation | PTI

2021-09-22T20:05:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 8:05 pm

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it will be providing Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to families of those who lost their lives due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The compensations will be paid to beneficiaries by state governments from funds collected from the state's disaster response funds, the court was informed. 

Incidentally, the compensations will be paid not just for deaths that have already occurred but also future deaths that may occur due to Covid-19. The District Disaster Management Authority or district administration will be used to channelise the funds, the government said in an affidavit. 

The reports come after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recommended Rs 50,000 be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19.

On September 3, the top court had expressed displeasure over delay in framing of guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of COVID-19.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed the NDMA to recommend within six weeks the guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.

