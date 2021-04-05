With Covid-19 cases rapidly increasing in India, the country reported its highest single-day rise so far this year with 1,03,558 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours. This pushed the total tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,65,101with 478 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a steady increase for the 26th day in a row, the active caseload in the country is 7,41,830, while 1,16,82,136 people have recovered from the disease.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine