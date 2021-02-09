Committed To Rules-Based Order: PM Modi Speaks To Joe Biden

February 09, 2021
Corona
This was their first conversation after Joe Biden assumed office last month.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 February 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during a phone call on Monday evening agreed to work together on the fight against the Covid-19, renew partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism.

The two discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities. “We discussed regional issues, shared priorities, agreed to further cooperation against climate change,” PM Modi said.

In a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change.

“President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” he said in another tweet.

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr. spoke today (Monday) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism," the White House said in a readout of the call.

During the call, Biden underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship.

"They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma. The leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a range of global challenges and look forward to what the United States and India will achieve together for their people and for their nations,” the White House said.

Last month, Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman vice president in a historic ceremony.

