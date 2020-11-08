Covid-19: Cases In India Breach The 85-Lakh Mark

India's Covid-19 caseload surged past the 85 lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 78,68,968, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday claimed.

Total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

At present the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. Currently, there are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 559 new fatalities include 150 from Maharashtra, 79 from Delhi, 58 from West Bengal, 28 from Kerala, 25 each from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and 22 each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

A total of 1,26,121 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 45,115 from Maharashtra followed by 11,369 from Karnataka, 11,324 from Tamil Nadu, 7,235 from West Bengal, 7,180 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,912 from Delhi, 6,779 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,310 from Punjab and 3,753 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

