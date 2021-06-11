Centre 'Abusing' Some State Govts Instead Of Supporting Them: Manish Sisodia

June 11, 2021
Manish Sisodia mentioned that the BJP has become 'Bharatiya Jhagda Party', following the Centre's objection to the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.

11 June 2021
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Accusing the Centre of "abusing" some governments instead of supporting them, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said, "The Centre does not have any other job apart from abusing some state governments. The whole central government and the BJP is targeting CMs of three-four states. The Centre only works after the Supreme Court raps them.”

During an online briefing, Sisodia also mentioned that the BJP has become 'Bharatiya Jhagda Party', following the Centre's objection to the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Sisodia said people have become "fed up" of such a government which only "abuses" state governments.

"People elected the Bharatiya Janata Party and not 'Bharatiya Jhagda Party'. Please don't become Bharatiya Jhagda Party. They should work with state governments. Instead of interfering in their work. They should support the state governments in their initiative of nation building," he stressed.

With PTI inputs

