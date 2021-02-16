February 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Cannot Form Political Entity In Sri Lanka: Officials

BJP Cannot Form Political Entity In Sri Lanka: Officials

The development comes after Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that Amit Shah talked about ‘overseas’ expansion after winning in all the states in India

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Cannot Form Political Entity In Sri Lanka: Officials
File photo
BJP Cannot Form Political Entity In Sri Lanka: Officials
outlookindia.com
2021-02-16T11:57:38+05:30
Also read

Sri Lanka's Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa on Monday refuted claims of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning to set up a political unit in Sri Lanka. It said, the country's electoral law does not permit any such arrangement.

The development comes after Tripura CM Biplab Deb said Amit Shah, when serving as BJP president, had told party leaders that the BJP would establish rule in other regional countries as part of 'Atmanirbhar South Asia' initiative. Deb said the BJP deeply valued the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) partnership.

"Any Sri Lankan political party or group is permitted to have external links with any party or group overseas. But, our electoral laws do not permit overseas political parties to work here," Punchihewa told reporters.

Punchihewa's comments came after media reports quoted Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as saying that the BJP was planning to extend its footprint in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Interestingly, last year, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's brother, Basil, had said he envisioned modelling the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna either on the lines of the BJP or the Communist Party of China.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

JNU Sedition Case: Kanhaiya Kumar, Others To Face Trial, Summoned In March

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India Pakistan Sri Lanka National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos