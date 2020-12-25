Bengal Govt's Ego Depriving Farmers Of Availing Cash Benefits: BJP

Slamming the West Bengal government for not implementing the ''Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi'' scheme in the state, the BJP on Friday accused the Mamata Banerjee dispensation of depriving the farmers of getting cash benefits extended by the Centre.

Also Read | Live updates on PM Modi's address to farmers

Nearly 23 lakh farmers of the state have registered their names on the central portal to avail the benefits under the programme, but the state government has refused to identify them and submit the list of beneficiaries to the Centre, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Of the approx 72 lakh farmers in WB, nearly 23 lakh have self-registered on the central portal seeking benefits under the #PMKisan Samman Nidhi, but Pishi (aunt) wouldn't certify them! Each farmer in WB has so far lost Rs 14,000 (including latest instalment) and the state 9,800 crore."

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"Today, when the PM will transfer Rs 18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer families across the country, farmers of West Bengal will be deprived because the CM has refused to identify and submit the list of beneficiaries to the central government. Pishi's ego means farmers suffer!," Malviya said.

He said, "In terms of the average monthly income of farmers as reported by NABARD in 2016-17, WB ranks low at 24 among 29 states. Pishi has failed farmers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the ''Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi'' (PM-KISAN).

With the push of a button, Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event which the ruling BJP has made into a mega exercise to reach out to farmers by having its leaders interact with the farming community at more than 19,000 venues across the country and also listen to the Prime Minister's address.

The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions in Delhi against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government.

Malviya said West Bengal is poorly irrigated, despite being a water-rich state.

"Only 55 per cent of WB's agricultural land is irrigated. Despite being a water-rich state, it is poorly irrigated. It ranks 24 out of 29 states," he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine