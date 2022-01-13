Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

About 15% Rise Seen In IELTS Exam Takers In India In Covid-19 Years

The growth in the current year IELTS numbers versus the pre-pandemic normal year is in the range of 10-15 per cent, informed Piyush Kumar the regional director (South Asia and Mauritius) of IDP Education.

About 15% Rise Seen In IELTS Exam Takers In India In Covid-19 Years
| Shutterstock

Trending

About 15% Rise Seen In IELTS Exam Takers In India In Covid-19 Years
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T16:11:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 4:11 pm

The number of candidates appearing for the IELTS exam in India for studying in or migrating to an English-speaking country has increased by up to 15 per cent since the pre-pandemic years, according to official figures.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a globally standardised test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers. The exam is trusted by more than 10,000 organisations around the world as an indicator of English language proficiency.

The statistics have been shared by IDP Education Limited, which owns the IELTS in India.

"The growth in the current year IELTS numbers versus the pre-pandemic normal year is in the range of 10-15 per cent," said Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia and
Mauritius), IDP Education.

Last week, IDP launched 23 new offices across India, including in Gandhinagar, Anand, Raipur, Shimla, Kurukshetra, Jammu, Trichy, Thrissur, Patna, Guwahati, Calicut and Goa.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Students will now have access to world-class counselling services both via virtual and in-person mode through these new offices to study in prestigious universities and
institutions across Australia, USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland," Kumar said.

"From course and university selection, application submission, offer acceptance, visa assistance, to finding accommodation, applying for health insurance, opening bank accounts, etc., these new offices have dedicated study abroad experts to help students in their entire
study abroad journey," he said.

Tags

PTI National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttar Pradesh Polls | List Of MLAs Who Quit BJP Ahead Of 2022 Elections

Uttar Pradesh Polls | List Of MLAs Who Quit BJP Ahead Of 2022 Elections

Karnataka Congress Temporarily Halts Mekedatu 'Padayatra'

Nagaland Govt Firm On Repeal Of AFSPA: CM Rio

Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Schools With Operational Health Clinics

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's Central Election Committee Meets To Finalise Poll Candidates

Centre Is Saddling States With Debt: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat Ahead Of Kite Flying Festival But No Celebrations This Year

Omicron, Govt Restrictions Hinder Kite Sales In Jaipur Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Threat Has 'By No Means Reduced': Army Chief On Eastern Ladakh Stand-off

Threat Has 'By No Means Reduced': Army Chief On Eastern Ladakh Stand-off

Delhi Logs 27,561 Cases, Second Highest Daily Rise So Far

Delhi Logs 27,561 Cases, Second Highest Daily Rise So Far

Covid-19 Hospitalisations May Spike By Month-End: Maharashtra

Covid-19 Hospitalisations May Spike By Month-End: Maharashtra

Supreme Court States 'Welfare Of Minor To Be The Predominant Consideration' In Custody Battle Case

Supreme Court States 'Welfare Of Minor To Be The Predominant Consideration' In Custody Battle Case

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement