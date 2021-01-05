Aatmanirbhar Bharat: The World Is Our Market, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The world is in pursuit of affordable, durable and usable products, and a huge market is present for such goods both in India and abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, asserting that India wants to make products that are of good quality and are admired globally.

In a post on LinkedIn, Modi shared his thoughts on his government's project of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and said it is as much about scale as standards.

"Today, the world is our market. The people of India have the ability. As a nation the world trusts India as a nation with credibility," he said.

With our people's ability and the nation's credibility, top quality Indian products will travel far and wide, he said, stating that this will also be a true tribute to the ethos of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a "force multiplier for global prosperity".

The prime minister shared the highlights of his Monday address at the National Metrology Conclave where he had stressed the need for Indian products to have good standards as well as scale, quality and quantity.

"India is a powerhouse of skill and talent. The success of our start-up industry shows the innovative zeal of our youth. New products and services are being created rapidly," Modi said in his LinkedIn post.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' rests on the twin principles of scale and standards, he said, adding that India wants to make more and at the same time it wants to make products that are of good quality.

"India does not want to merely fill global markets with its products. We want Indian products to win the hearts of people around the world," he said.

"When we 'Make in India', we not only aim to fulfil global demand but also get global acceptance. I would urge you all to think about 'Zero Effect, Zero Defect' in any product or service you create," he said, addressing manufacturers and entrepreneurs.

