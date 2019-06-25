﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Sentenced To 3 Months In Jail For For Obstructing Election Process

AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Sentenced To 3 Months In Jail For For Obstructing Election Process

The case was lodged on a complaint regarding hindrance in the election process being created by over 50 protesters, led by the then AAP candidate Manoj Kumar during 2013 Delhi assembly elections

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2019
AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Sentenced To 3 Months In Jail For For Obstructing Election Process
AAP MLA Manoj Kumar has been sentenced to three months in jail for obstruction polling process during 2013 Delhi Assembly elections
Facebook/ManojKondli
AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Sentenced To 3 Months In Jail For For Obstructing Election Process
outlookindia.com
2019-06-25T14:13:15+0530
Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manoj Kumar has been sentenced to three months in by a Delhi court on Tuesday for obstructing election process at a polling station in Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi during 2013 Assembly polls.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, granted Kumar bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 to enable him to challenge the order in a superior court.

The court had on June 11 convicted Kumar for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under 186 IPC, and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, section 131 of Representation of the People Act.

The case was lodged on a complaint regarding hindrance in the election process being created by over 50 protesters, led by the then AAP candidate Kumar, at the main gate of an MCD school, during 2013 Delhi assembly elections, which caused problems for the voters.

The protesters also closed the main gate of the school due to which the police staff and election officers were locked inside the school, causing obstructions in the polling process and obstructed the public servants to do their duty, the police said.

It added that even when the voting was over, the accused asked his volunteers not to allow the ballot boxes to be taken back and after closing the main gate, he sat in front of the gate.

Due to this, the ballot boxes were taken from the other gate of the school, police had said.

Kumar, currently an MLA from East Delhi's Kondli constituency, had denied the charges and said that the case was politically motivated.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Crime Delhi Assembly Election National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mother, Son Found Dead At Residence In Mumbai, Suicide Note Recovered From Laptop
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters