February 02, 2021
Corona
56 Percent People In Delhi Have Covid-19 Antibodies, City Heading Towards Herd Immunity: Satyendar Jain

At 62.18 per cent, Southwest Delhi district reported the maximum seroprevalence, while North Delhi recorded the lowest at 49.09 per cent, Satyendar Jain said.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2021
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain
PTI File Photo
Sharing the results of the latest serological survey, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 56.13 per cent of those covered under the survey in the national capital have developed antibodies against Covid-19.

The fifth sero survey was conducted from January 15 to January 23. Jain claimed that it was the “largest sero survey” to be conducted in the country so far and added that Delhi was moving towards herd immunity. However, the minister further added that, “only experts will be able to give a clearer picture”.

At 62.18 per cent, Southwest Delhi district reported the maximum seroprevalence, while North Delhi recorded the lowest at 49.09 per cent, Jain said.

"A new, better technology was used during the survey. Samples were collected from every ward. In all, 28,000 samples were taken," a senior official said.

The minister said the number of cases, fatalities and hospital admissions have declined significantly, but insisted that people continue to use masks for a few more months and maintain "Covid-19-appropriate behaviour".

(With PTI inputs)

