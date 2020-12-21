December 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Neighbour In Haryana's Jhajjar District

5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Neighbour In Haryana's Jhajjar District

The 30-year-old man, who has a criminal background, kidnapped the girl from her house at night and took her to his residence where he allegedly raped and then killed her

PTI 21 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Neighbour In Haryana's Jhajjar District
Representational Image
5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Neighbour In Haryana's Jhajjar District
outlookindia.com
2020-12-21T14:55:29+05:30

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man living in her neighbourhood in Haryana's Jhajjar city, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old man, who has a criminal background, kidnapped the girl from her house at night and took her to his residence where he allegedly raped and then killed her, a police official in Jhajjar said.

The body was recovered from the house of the man and he has been arrested, police said.

The official said that a case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the law.

He said the girl's father is a migrant worker and belongs to Madhya Pradesh while the accused hails from Jhajjar.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Will Quit Twitter If BJP Gets To Three-Digit Figures In Bengal: Prashant Kishor

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Haryana Child Rape Rape POCSO National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos