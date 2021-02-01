5 Changes From Feb 1 That Will Impact Your Daily Life, From ATM Withdrawal To Cinemas

Today marked a big day for India as the Union Budget was tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The paperless budget proposed major changes in various segments. There are several other changes that came in effect from February 1, including the limit on ATM withdrawal to cinema halls with new SOPs.

As the Covid-19 cases in India begins to slip, here are five major changes that India will witness in the month of February.



Cinema Halls Reopen With 100 Per Cent Seating Capacity Almost After A Year:

Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced on Sunday that Cinema halls across the country will be permitted to operate at 100 per cent capacity from February 1 in adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

According to the revised SOPs, there will be touch-free hand sanitizers available at all entry and exit points and face masks will be mandatory at all times. Officials will ensure that the parking lots and elevators do not get overcrowded.

Schools Reopen:

The Covid-19 outbreak has casted chaos in our lives, forcing schools to be closed in every state. In view of the drop in Covid cases in the nation, many states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi have directed officials to reopen schools to reduce the Covid damage on the education front. Even the Himachal Pradesh government announced schools to reopen in the state from February 1. Classes for 10th and 12th students have begun in many states as the Board exams inch closer.

Fastag Becomes Mandatory

All vehicles will now have to pay the toll fee on National Highways with Fastag from February 1.

The government rolled out FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism on December 15 across all toll plazas of the NHAI and has mandated the use of FASTags across at least 75 per cent lanes of toll plazas and has restricted use of cash mode of payment to a maximum of 25 per cent lanes of toll plazas.

LPG Rates

It is advised to check for the new prices before booking a gas cylinder this month as the oil companies are supposed to revise prices for the LPG cylinders on the first of every month, depending on the international crude rates.

Punjab National Bank Restricts ATM Cash withdrawal

Are you a PNB customer? If you're nodding, it is time to go through the new ATM rules that will come in effect from February 1 at the Punjab National Bank.

“To protect our esteemed customers from fraudulent ATM activities, PNB will be restricting transactions (financial & non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from 01.02.2021. Go Digital, Stay Safe!,” Punjab National Bank shared on Twitter on January 14.

Mumbai Local Trains kickstart from today:



February 1 seems to be a happy day for Mumbai people as the local train services in the city will resume for the general public. After almost 11 dreary months, Mumbai people will be able to enjoy the benefits of the local train services. The train services were halted in March last year amid the Covid scare in the city.

The decision to allow the general public to avail the local train services was announced by the Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Friday after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters.



IRCTC Resumes Services

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)IRCTC in an statement announce that it plans to resume the e-catering services from February 2021. Easing the public, IRCTC has given green signal to start food services at a selected number of stations .

“The company will resume E-catering services at a selected number of stations (62 stations) in first phase with effect from 1st February 2021 onwards,” the IRCTC said in the statement.

The food services came to a halt when the lockdown began in March last year.

