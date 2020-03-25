Coronavirus: 388 Russian Citizens Stranded In India Flown Back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday.
"Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transportation by special Aeroflot flight of about 388 Russian citizens who were stranded in India due to the lockdown," said Evgeny Bereka, Press attache, Russian Embassy.
Countries across the world have been carrying out special operations to evacuate their citizens stranded in foreign lands amid the outbreak of coronavirus -- the pandemic which has infected more than 3,75,000 people and killed over 16,300.
The Indian government too has carried out the operations to evacuate its citizens from Italy, Iran, China, among other coronavirus-hit nations.
