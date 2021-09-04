September 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  1 Dead, 5 Injured In Maharashtra Textile Factory Explosion

1 Dead, 5 Injured In Maharashtra Textile Factory Explosion

An official said one person was charred to death and five others injured after an explosion took place at a Tarapur textile factory.

Outlook Web Desk 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:58 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
1 Dead, 5 Injured In Maharashtra Textile Factory Explosion
Explosion occurred inside textile factory in Maharashtra. (Representational image)
1 Dead, 5 Injured In Maharashtra Textile Factory Explosion
outlookindia.com
2021-09-04T09:58:41+05:30

One person was dead, while five others were injured following an explosion at a textile factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday.

The deceased was charred to death and five others injured after an explosion took place at a textile factory in Tarapur industrial area, an official said.

Palghar district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the incident occurred around 6 am.

The sound of the explosion was so loud that it was heard four to five kilometers away.
The explosion triggered a major fire at the unit located in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar, he said.

"One person was killed in the incident, while five others suffered injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital. The deceased is yet to be identified as the body is charred beyond recognition," he said, adding that two factory workers have reportedly gone missing after the incident and efforts were on to find them.

The fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot on being alerted and launched a rescue operation, Kadam said.

As per the information available so far, the explosion occurred in one of the units of the factory, the official added.

"The blaze has been brought under control and the cooling operation is underway," he said. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

When State Is Allowed To Deprive A Person Of Her Life And Liberty: The Curious Case Of Our Criminal Laws

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Maharashtra Palghar National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos