India Logs 48K New Covid Cases, Weekly Positivity Rate Dips To 2.97%

India logged 48,698 new coronavirus infections and 1,183 new fatalities during the last 24 hours.

India’s daily Covid caseload on Friday was 5.7 per cent lesser than what the country reported on Thursday.

With the latest addition, India’s total Covid caseload rose to 3,01,83,143 while the death toll surged to 3,94,493.

According to the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am today, India’s weekly Covid positivity rate declined to 2.97 per cent, while the number of active cases has further declined to 5,95,565 and now accounts for 1.97 per cent of the total infections.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of Covid-19 for the 44th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,91,93,085. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

While the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.72 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.97 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 19 consecutive days.

India administered 61.19 lakh vaccine doses in a day taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 31.50 crore, according to immunisation data published at 7 am.

Also, 17,35,781 tests were conducted on Friday for the detection of Covid-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 39,95,68,448.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore total Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine