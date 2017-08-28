Doklam Standoff: India And China Begin To Withdraw Troops From Border

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India and China have agreed to and expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the faceoff site in Doklam.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the two countries had maintained "diplomatic communication" and were able to express their views, concerns and interests.

"In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Dokalam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests.

Advertisement opens in new window

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the faceoff site in Dokalam has been agreed to and is ongoing," an MEA spokesperson said.

Reuters reports that the China foreign ministry have said that Indian forces have already withdrawn from the region but that the PLA forces will continue patrolling Doklam.



China, India agree to end over 2-month-long standoff in #Doklam; China confirms India has withdrawn its troops pic.twitter.com/Kwr6pFi2PN — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 28, 2017

Advertisement opens in new window

The MEA press release says that on that basis, "an expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing." The end to the standoff also comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit China for a BRICS summit in a week. The BRICS summit, that brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will be held in the Chinese city of Xiamen between September 3-5.

Two days ago, the Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said that China was attempting to 'change the status quo' on its border with India and that incidents like Doklam were likely to increase in the coming future.

Last Thursday, China accused India of contradicting its words with actions after New Delhi decided to build a road around 20 km near Pangong Lake in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and warned that such a development would only worsen the on-going two-month-long stand-off in Doklam.

Advertisement opens in new window

"It seems according to the reports the Indian side is slapping its own face. The Indian side is closely following China's road-building recently but India's actions themselves have proven that the Indian side says something and does another. Its words are in complete contradiction to its deeds in terms of border issues," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the Chinese media on Thursday.

A week ago, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the solution to the border dispute with the neighbouring state would be found soon. After re-iterating that India could protect her borders, Singh had said that he wanted to convey a message to all neighbouring countries that India wanted peace.

A video had also emerged which showed Indian and Chinese PLA troops scuffling at Ladakh on August 15, adding to the already increasing tension due to the standoff near Sikkim. The Chinese media had been adding fuel to the fire at a time when there was a show of restraint by their counterparts in India.

Advertisement opens in new window

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory.

With Agency Inputs