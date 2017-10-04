Honeypreet Insan Sent To Six-Day Police Remand By The Panchkula Court

Honeypreet Insan has been sent to six-day police remand by the Panchkula court on Wednesday.

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was produced in the Haryana's Panchkula court earlier today in connection to the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief-- Ram Rahim.

After a hunt of over a month by the police, she was arrested on Tuesday on the highway near Chandigarh along with another woman.

In the midnight at around 1:00 a.m., she was taken to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula, for a medical examination.

Honeypreet was wanted by the police in connection with the violence that broke out in Panchkula August 25, when Ram Rahim was declared guilty of rape by a special CBI court.

The Delhi High Court, on September 26, rejected her transit anticipatory bail plea.

For almost 40 days, Haryana Police were tracking leads on Honeypreet in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

ANI