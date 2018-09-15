Haryana: 3 Held With Demonetised Currency Worth Rs 1.43 Cr In Hisar

﻿
The seizure was made after police conducted a raid at a house in Navdeep Colony in the town on Friday night.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2018
Representational Image
The Haryana Police claimed to have seized demonetised currency worth Rs 1.43 crore from three persons.

Police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said on Saturday that the accused were identified as Guriqbal Singh, resident of Vikas Puri in New Delhi, Sunil of Girawar village in Rohtak district and Praveen Kumar of Samar Gopalpur village, Rohtak.

During investigation, the accused admitted that they had procured demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 from a property dealer in Delhi by making a payment of Rs 7.50 lakh in the new currency.

The police were yet to ascertain the purpose behind the purchase of the scrapped currency while the interrogation of the accused was underway, police spokesman said.

A case has been registered in this regard, the spokesperson said.

PTI

