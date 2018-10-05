﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Bail In Castration Case But To Remain In Jail

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Bail In Castration Case But To Remain In Jail

In 2015, the CBI had registered a case against Ram Rahim and others in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Bail In Castration Case But To Remain In Jail
Gurmeet Ram Rahim
File Photo
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Bail In Castration Case But To Remain In Jail
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T16:27:24+0530

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted bail by the Panchkula Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the castration case.

The Dera Chief, however, will remain in jail as he is serving a 20-year jail term after being convicted in rape cases.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Ram Rahim for allegedly castrating his male devotees.

He was booked along with two doctors, Pankaj Garg and MP Singh, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2015, the CBI had registered a case against Ram Rahim and others in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014.

A writ petition was filed in the High Court in 2012 by a follower of the sect, demanding CBI inquiry and compensation for his alleged castration in 2000.

The petitioner alleged that around 400 male devotees, including himself, belonging to Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, were castrated by Ram Rahim.

ANI

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Panchkula Haryana National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Government Appoints Candidates On Merit, Not Recommendation: Rajnath Singh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters