The Union government has sought recommendation from telecom regulator TRAI on auctioning television channels on lines of FM radio channels, the Lok Sabha was informed today.
In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said the response of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India was awaited.
The move is seen as part of efforts to increase revenue and ensure transparency.
At present, an applicant needs to seek permission from the I&B ministry for setting up a new television channel. It also needs clearances from other ministries, including home and electronics and information technology.
The current fee includes Rs 10,000 for uplinking and downlinking facilities, and a Rs two-lakh annual licence fee.
Recently, TRAI released a consultation paper on the issues related to uplinking and downlinking of TV channels.
The watchdog, in a statement, said the government felt a need to amend some of the norms to ensure healthy growth of the broadcasting sector.
The present norms came into effect five years ago.
In a letter to TRAI, the ministry had said "keeping in view the change in technology, market scenarios, and the lessons learnt in the past a few years of their operations, there is need to review/amend some of the provisions of these guidelines to ensure healthy growth of the broadcasting sector."
Govt Seeking TRAI Recommendation On Auctioning TV Channels
The Union government has sought recommendation from telecom regulator TRAI on auctioning television channels on lines of FM radio channels, the Lok Sabha was informed today.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Bill To Criminalise Triple Talaq Passed In Lok Sabha
- 'Both Kulbhushan's Wife And Mother Were Made To Look Like Widows'
- Big Brother Mukesh Ambani Comes To The Rescue Of Anil, Reliance Jio To Buy RCom
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Asaram Bapu, Daughter And Aides Booked On Charges of Rioting And Criminal Intimidation
- Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother, Wife Asked To Remove 'Bindi', 'Mangal Sutra' Before The Meeting: India Hits Out At Pakistan
- Parents Worship Day: After Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand To Implement Jailed Godman Asaram’s Advice
- Delhi LG Anil Baijal Rejects AAP Govt's Historic Decision To Deliver 50 Services At Doorstep
Post a Comment