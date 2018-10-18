Former BSP MP son Ashish Pandey who had brandished pistol at guests and threatened them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here surrendered before a court here Thursday.

A surrender application, filed through lawyer S P M Triathi, said that Pandey, the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Rakesh Pandey, has been wrongly framed in the FIR and subjected to media trial.

It further said Pandey is ready to submit before the court voluntarily and the police may be directed to take him into custody if required.

"I'm being projected like I'm a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look out circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to ladies toilet that night & who threatened whom," said Pandey.

"I took the gun with me for safety. I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I've faith in judiciary, so I decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me," he added.

The court had Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ashish Pandey for brandishing a pistol at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here.

A video of the incident that occurred early on Sunday went viral on social media resulting in public outrage. It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

(Agencies)