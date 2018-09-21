Five LeT Militants Killed In Bandipora Encounter: Police

Five Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in the Bandipora encounter with security forces in Bandipora district on Friday.

Police said, Lashkar-e-Taiba militants who recently infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir were killed in an encounter at Sumblar area in north Kashmir, which started on Thursday.

The five had reportedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) recently and were on their way to other parts of the Valley.

Two militants were killed in the ongoing encounter on Thursday, however their identity is not know yet. Three more have been killed on Friday, according to police.

Following information about presence of militants, security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the forests of Sumlar area on Thursday.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at positions of the security forces, an official said.

