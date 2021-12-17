'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Willem Dafoe Unveils Why He Agreed To Return As Green Goblin

Actor Willem Dafoe while speaking with Mulderville revealed his desire to appear in every action scene involving the Green Goblin via Comic Book.

Dafoe states that he didn't want Computer-generated imagery (CGI) to handle everything. The actor desired to be included in the scenes of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on an equal footing with the other young actors. "To do this physical stuff was important to me,"

"In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ''listen, I don't want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that's fun for me.' He also added how he feels it is "really impossible to add integrity or any fun to the character" if the actor does not participate in the making.

"Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way," Dafoe states.

In India, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was released on December 16. Tom Holland and actress Zendaya starrer has amassed praises and love from fans, who have helped it to have one of the best opening weekends in the country.

The film has made a whopping collection of 32.67 crore rupees on its opening day and India and made its remarkable record for the biggest opening day collection for a Hollywood film since 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' in the country.

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx are among the cast members of this film.