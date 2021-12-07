Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Last Lyrical Track For 'Shyam Singha Roy' Released

Late lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's last song was for actor Nani's highly anticipated Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy'. The song is titled 'Sirivennela' and is finally released today (December 7).

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a big budget by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments.

On the day of the lyricist's last rites (December 1) the song 'Sirivennela' was recorded. The filmmakers have already stated that the film will be dedicated to Sastry .

Music composer Mickey J Meyer has composed a soulful melody that depicts Nani and actress Sai Pallavi's sweet love story. They only see each other at night, and Pallavi savours every second of Nani's company.

They visit the cinema and other locations, and the love story appears epic. The song is enhanced by Nani and Pallavi's class romance. The music complements the aesthetic visuals nicely. 'Sirivennela''s lyrics have a deep meaning, and Sastry's lines radiate cosmic love. The song has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni.

Besides Pallavi, the film also features, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian, backed with an original story by writer Satyadev Janga. The editor is Naveen Nooli, and the film's songs were choreographed by National Award winner and choreographers Kruti Mahesh and the Yash master.

In the film, actors Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam will play pivotal roles.

The cast also includes actors like Jishu Sen Gupta, Manish Wadwa, Barun Chawda and dancer Leela Samson and many more.

'Shyam Singha Roy' is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24.

The cinematography is done by Sanu John Varghese and the production designing is curated by Avisnash Kolla. The execucutive producer of the film is S Venkata Rathnam (Venkat).

The fight scenes are curated by stunt director Ravi Varma. Public relations officer for the film is Vamsi Shekhar.