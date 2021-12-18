Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Her Experience Filming 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The actress, who will be playing the character of Sati in the Hollywood film, recalls that everything was easier after the first day of shooting.

The actress is currently busy promoting the upcoming movie. | Instagram\@Priyankachopra

2021-12-18T22:06:26+05:30
Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:06 pm

Bollywood  actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections', has spoken up about her first day of shooting and how she shot all of her sequences before the sunset on the first day.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, she recalled director Lana Wachowski's way of shooting a movie. “She does not like rehearsals, she doesn't like actors to be prepared. She likes a really live, electric environment and she wanted me to say all my lines in the entire movie in one sunset because she wanted that perfect, magic light. And that's 45 minutes to an hour, and I had the whole cast standing in front of me and hands were sweaty and knees were buckling”, she added.

Later, the actress remarked that after the first day on set, things seemed to be easier for her. "After that first day, everything was so much easier," she said.

Chopra-Jonas and the host both shared their memories of watching the first 'Matrix' movie, which was released in 1999. She recalls watching 'The Matrix' while she was living in the states and was 16 years old. She said that the movie shifted her expectations from the cinema.

During filming, both Reeves and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss worked as guides for the film's new cast members, according to the 'Sky Is Pink' actress.

On December 22, 'The Matrix Resurrections' will be released in theatres and on HBO Max.

