Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’

“I think they have a really weird perception of hotness in India for women. I don’t understand it. Of course, it’s better now but when I started my career, it was weird,” said Mallika Sherawat on Mandira Bedi's show.

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’
Mallika Sherawat | Instagram/ @mallikasherawat

Trending

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T21:42:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 9:42 pm

Actors Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi, who are known for their 2003 thriller 'Murder,' had a great chemistry onscreen but were unable to stay in touch as friends offscreen. In an interview with Mandira Bedi on 'The Love Laugh Live show,' Sherawat opened up about her ‘childish’ fight with Emraan Hashmi.

When Bedi asked about the ‘silliest’ fights that the actor has had with her co-stars, she said, “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me to say good morning to you and fawn over them. It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jat, we don’t fawn over anybody. I’ve had a few skirmishes. The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of 'Murder,' that we had a misunderstanding or something. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part, I’m no less.”

While Mallika Sherawat laughs about the fight now, she revealed that the two are not in touch anymore. “I lost touch with him and it’s really sad because he was a wonderful co-star because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy.”

The 'Murder' actress had numerous other candid revelations to make in the interview, including the fact that she has a boyfriend, whose identity she does not wish to disclose.

She also opened up about how she refused to shoot for a ‘hot’ song. A producer came to her with the idea for a song sequence, the actor said. “In his warped thinking, he was like, ‘Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?” she asked.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“I put my foot down. I said, ‘No, we are not doing any such thing.’ But I thought it was very funny and original. It’s an original idea,” she added.

Sherawat also said that she does not understand what is deemed hot in India; in fact, she finds it weird. “I think they have a really weird perception of hotness in India for women. I don’t understand it. Of course, it’s better now but when I started my career, it was weird,” she said.

Mallika was most recently seen in the MX Player series 'Nakaab,' alongside Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode. The show revolved around the high-profile death of a celebrity.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mallika Sherawat Emraan Hashmi Mandira Bedi Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

Shah Rukh Khan Declines The Offer By International Media To Talk about Aryan’s Detention

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Crew Member Over Fatal Film Set Shooting

'Squid Game' To Return On Netflix For Season 2, Confirms Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement