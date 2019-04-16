Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Buzzed With 5 Million Tweets

﻿
Deluge of tweets flew in, as the first episode of the eighth season was aired on Sunday on HBO.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 April 2019
The first episode of the eighth season, which is also the final season of Game Of Thrones (GOT), became the most- tweeted about episode of the show ever. The episode was aired on Sunday on HBO.

GoT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Twitter on Monday was loaded with tweets of the fans, which were mixtures of several reactions on the episode.

"The most-tweeted about character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei," the micro-blogging site said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with fans giving mixed reactions to the new season of GoT. "I'm judging you #GameofThrones," tweeted one user, while another posted: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones."

Another Twitterati posted: "Am I the only one who didn't like it? Nothing happened at all. #GameofThrones."

One of the tweets read; "It had to be done. I'm so sorry. #GameofThrones," with a funny picture underneath it.

Similarly, one of the fans posted a funny tweet, which said, "Sam at least I can go home now that my brother is Lord," with a video embedded on it.

"Jon and Arya's reunion scene on loop just because #GameOfThrones," posted another fan on Twitter.

IANS

 

