Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR', will mark actress Alia Bhatt's South debut. The 'Raazi' actress who plays Sita has gotten a lot of great feedback. The film's trailer was unveiled in Mumbai in front of fans and the media. At the event, Rajamouli was joined by Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Due to familial obligations, Ram Charan was unable to attend the event.

According to a report by News18, she explained how an accidental meeting with Rajamouli at an airport led to her joining 'RRR'. “When I met him at the airport, I went up to him and said, ‘Sir! I want to work with you. I will do anything, just give me a part in your film.’ I just wanted to work with him," the actress said.

Co-incidentally, Rajamouli was looking for someone to play Sita in 'RRR'. After a few online meetings to firm up the deal, Bhatt finally went to Hyderabad and formally signed on for the film. “I was willing to do even a walk-on part in Rajamouli sir’s film because I wanted to be a part of his vision and his cinema," she said.

Talking about her experience of working on the film, Bhatt added, “I was excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language, I had to learn the lines by heart, I wanted to make sure I said those lines well and took proper pauses and more. But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it is over, but hopefully, there will be more films with him in the future," said the actor who learned Telugu so that she could deliver her lines rather than dubbing her voice.

Bhatt will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' as the titular character. The film was originally scheduled to debut on January 6, clashing with 'RRR', but Bhansali and his team opted to push the release date back to February 18. When the actress was asked if she was tensed about both her films clashing at the box office, she said, “I am somebody who trusts their directors and producers. Rajamouli sir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir are who they are because of their minds and their understanding of cinema. So there was nothing for me to worry about. Even at that moment, I was like, “What will happen? It’ll be Alia vs Alia, Ajay vs Ajay (both films also feature Ajay Devgn) But eventually it didn’t happen that way."