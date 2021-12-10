Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Alia Bhatt talks about how a coincidental meeting with filmmaker SS Rajamouli at the airport led to her landing a role in the film 'RRR.'

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film
Actress Alia Bhatt and Filmmaker SS Rajamouli. | Instagram

Trending

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T19:09:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 7:09 pm

SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR', will mark actress Alia Bhatt's South debut. The 'Raazi' actress who plays Sita has gotten a lot of great feedback. The film's trailer was unveiled in Mumbai in front of fans and the media. At the event, Rajamouli was joined by Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Due to familial obligations, Ram Charan was unable to attend the event.

According to a report by News18, she explained how an accidental meeting with Rajamouli at an airport led to her joining 'RRR'. “When I met him at the airport, I went up to him and said, ‘Sir! I want to work with you. I will do anything, just give me a part in your film.’ I just wanted to work with him," the actress said.

Co-incidentally, Rajamouli was looking for someone to play Sita in 'RRR'. After a few online meetings to firm up the deal, Bhatt finally went to Hyderabad and formally signed on for the film. “I was willing to do even a walk-on part in Rajamouli sir’s film because I wanted to be a part of his vision and his cinema," she said.

Talking about her experience of working on the film, Bhatt added, “I was excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language, I had to learn the lines by heart, I wanted to make sure I said those lines well and took proper pauses and more. But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it is over, but hopefully, there will be more films with him in the future," said the actor who learned Telugu so that she could deliver her lines rather than dubbing her voice.

Bhatt will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' as the titular character. The film was originally scheduled to debut on January 6, clashing with 'RRR', but Bhansali and his team opted to push the release date back to February 18. When the actress was asked if she was tensed about both her films clashing at the box office, she said, “I am somebody who trusts their directors and producers. Rajamouli sir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir are who they are because of their minds and their understanding of cinema. So there was nothing for me to worry about. Even at that moment, I was like, “What will happen? It’ll be Alia vs Alia, Ajay vs Ajay (both films also feature Ajay Devgn) But eventually it didn’t happen that way."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Alia Bhatt S.S. Rajamouli Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Isabelle Kaif Welcomes Vicky Kaushal To Her Family And Is Elated To Find A Brother In Him

Johnny Lever Recreates Iconic 'K3G' Scene With Son Jesse Lever To Celebrate Film's 20th Anniversary

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi On Brahma Mishra's Demise: It’s Very Sad, And I Feel Really Bad

Pankaj Tripathi On Brahma Mishra's Demise: It’s Very Sad, And I Feel Really Bad

Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement