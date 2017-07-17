Employer Abuses Domestic Help's 3-Year-Old Daughter With Needles, Breaks Her Arm

A three-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and needles were inserted in her body by a man in Purulia district, West bengal. The accused had employed the victims's mother as domestic help at his residence.

The girl was admitted to hospital with serious injuries. The doctors said that needles had been inserted in the girl's body.

According to an IANS report, one of her arms was also broken when she was admitted.

"There are as many as seven needles forced into the child's body. The needles could not be taken out as it may cause further damage to her body. She is kept under observation," a hospital source told the agency.

The Purulia hospital doctors have informed that she has been referred her to Bankura Medical College Hospital because of her serious condition.

The girl's mother used to work in the house Sanatan Goswami at Nadiara village in the district, the police said.

The mother in her complaint had alleged that Goswami tortured her daughter and also sexually assaulted her.

The police said they have received the complaint and have lodged a case against Goswami who is absconding.