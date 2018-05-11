ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Journalist Upendra Rai, Raids Multiple Locations

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against journalist Upendra Rai and his associates and is conducting searches at premises linked to him in Delhi and Noida, officials said on Friday.

Rai is in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on charges of alleged extortion and manipulation of an Income Tax Department case against a Mumbai-bound businessman.

ED officials said the agency has charged Rai and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and taken cognisance of two CBI FIRs.

They said the raids are being conducted at multiple premises like Greater Kailash-1 in the national capital and in adjoining Noida.

The agency will probe if tainted assets were created by the accused by laundering alleged fraud money, the officials said.

(PTI)