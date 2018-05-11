The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 May 2018 Last Updated at 1:09 pm National

ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Journalist Upendra Rai, Raids Multiple Locations

Rai is in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on charges of alleged extortion and manipulation of an IT Department case against a Mumbai-bound businessman.
Outlook Web Bureau
ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Journalist Upendra Rai, Raids Multiple Locations
ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Journalist Upendra Rai, Raids Multiple Locations
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against journalist Upendra Rai and his associates and is conducting searches at premises linked to him in Delhi and Noida, officials said on Friday.

Rai is in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on charges of alleged extortion and manipulation of an Income Tax Department case against a Mumbai-bound businessman.

ED officials said the agency has charged Rai and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and taken cognisance of two CBI FIRs.

Advertisement opens in new window

They said the raids are being conducted at multiple premises like Greater Kailash-1 in the national capital and in adjoining Noida.

The agency will probe if tainted assets were created by the accused by laundering alleged fraud money, the officials said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Mumbai Enforcement Directorate Income Tax Raid National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ensure Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee Is Set Up In Courts Within Two Months, SC Tells High Courts
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters