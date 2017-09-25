The Website
25 September 2017 Last Updated at 11:08 am National

Despite Supreme Court's Ban, Rajasthan Woman Gets Triple Talaq Over Phone

The victim said that on September 18, her husband divorced her over the phone and after two days he married someone else.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
Even after the Supreme Court's ban on triple divorce, a case of divorce has been reported from Rajasthan's Jodhpur where a man divorced his wife by uttering 'talaq' thrice on the phone.

The woman, Afsana was married to Munna since eight years in Jodhpur, but soon after her marriage, she was harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

In 2015, her husband even tried to burn her by throwing kerosene at her for failing to get dowry after which she returned to her parents' home.

The couple has two children.

Afsana said that she had lodged a complaint against her husband and her in-laws.

In August, the apex court had banned the practice of instant divorce among Muslims. 

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and All India Shia Personal Law Board had described the verdict as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.

 (With ANI inputs))

