Chinese Man Arrested In Delhi With Fake Indian Passport, Aadhaar Card

A 39-year-old Chinese national was arrested for allegedly possessing a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar card, a senior official said Friday.

The police are probing whether he was involved in espionage activities, he said.

The accused identified as Tsao Lung had been living in India for close to five years. He had married a girl from Mizoram and was staying in Gurgaon.

On September 13, he was arrested from Majnu Ka Tila, where he had gone to meet someone, the official said.

The police had been keeping a tab for the last two months.

"He was staying in Gurgaon in a posh locality where the rent is close to Rs 80,000. We are probing the source from where he used to earn money.

"He claimed to be involved in export and import of fruits but we have not found any such thing during our investigation," the official said.

His Aadhaar card and passport bore the name of Charlie Peng. It is being probed why he had got a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar card.

The police are trying to identify the people who helped him procure the fake documents, the official added.

PTI