CBI Summons Karti Chidambaram Again in INX Media Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram asking him appear at the agency’s headquarters on Friday in connection with the INX Media scam, reported ANI.

This is the second CBI notice to Karti Chidambaram. ANI reported that according to sources, Karti’s associates and CA were summoned by CBI earlier this week but they failed to appear and did not notify the CBI about it.

Advertisement opens in new window

The CBI had filed an FIR against Karti, Indrani Mukherjea, unknown officers of FIPB Unit of Ministry of Finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the media company INX Media in 2008.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant and criminal misconduct.

The CBI is also investigating involvement of P. Chidambaram in the case.

Earlier in May, the CBI had conducted raids around in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai in connection with the case.