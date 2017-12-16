Caught In Ownership Duel, Dog Lands In Police Custody

A dog was taken into police custody after two persons claiming to be its owner failed to settle a dispute over the ownership, police said here.

A resident of the Civil Lines area claimed his dog, which had been missing for the last two months, was spotted on the roof of his neighbour on Thursday.

He claimed he had brought the labrador from Bareilly on Diwali. However, the neighbour claimed the dog belonged to him.

Police were called when the two failed to resolve the matter between them.

The police took the dog into custody.

Police station in-charge Devesh Kumar Singh said, "The dog is in police custody. The pet will be handed over to the real owner after a probe."

(PTI)