Combat Airborne Corona Virus With Advance Central Air Cleaners

Air Cleaners and HVAC filters are designed to filter pollutants or contaminants out of the air that passes through them. Air cleaning and filtration can help reduce airborne contaminants, including particles containing viruses. Portable air cleaners (also known as air purifiers) may be particularly helpful when additional ventilation with outdoor air is not possible without compromising indoor comfort (temperature or humidity), or when outdoor air pollution is high.

After WHO confirmed that the novel coronavirus is an airborne disease, the market flooded with devices and technologies that can enable the role of clean, disinfected air in preventing the spread. Here we have contemporary tech devices to kill coronavirus in the air.

Here are Top 4 ( not based on any ranking order though) Central Air Cleaner to safeguard your family for combatting airborne Corona Virus:

Magneto Cleantech

The cleantech start-up Magneto Cleantech has launched Magneto Central Air Cleaner (MCAC) High Wall (HW) and Cassette Series (CS) to sanitize indoor air for all kinds of environments including homes, offices, restaurants, shops, clinics, salons, gyms etc. Leveraging MCAC’s legendary ‘Trap & Kill’ technology, this new cutting-edge cleantech solution integrates with any make and capacity of split or cassette ACs to sanitize the indoor air by removing PM 2.5, bacteria, viruses, and other airborne microorganisms including SARS-COV-2 (family of viruses where COVID-19 belongs).

Scietech Airon

a start-up located in the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus claims that their air purifiers can kill disease-causing bacteria, fungi, allergens, and viruses including the coronavirus. The Scietech Air Indoor Ion Generator claims it can help in tackling the coronavirus-positive cases and can also ensure the wellbeing of staff, doctors, and nurses who are working round the clock in the quarantine facilities and also enhance their disease resistance power.

Nutan Labs

Nutan Labs is also a city-based start up incubated by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). They have developed Nano Corona Air Purifier Cum Steriliser which purifies indoor air by killing the Covid-19 virus and other pollutants. Their technology is using nano-material in liquid form for the absorption of pollutant gases and pathogens. They have claimed that the instrument purifies, sterilizes, and recirculates clean and sterile air in a rapid way without using much energy.

Novaerus - Defend 1050

Defend 1050 is a portable air disinfection device launched Novaerus, an Irish company along with Trivector Biomed in India. This gives effective results by reducing MS2 Bacteriophage, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), by 99.99 percent in 15 minutes. It has already been installed at some leading institutions across the world, including NASA and the Karolinska Institute, Sweden, Trivector Biomed

