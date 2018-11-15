BMW India Commences Online Sales

BMW buyers can compare, customize and buy a BMW online.

BMW has launched its 24x7 online sales channel in India. Here customers can compare, customise and buy their favourite BMW cars in the comfort of their living room. Customers can also check the stock (availability of the car), preferred dealership, book a test drive and can avail personalised online support via chat and messaging functions regarding the product, quote and EMI options, if required.

Various different financing options, including various EMI options, are also being offered on the online sale portal. A person willing to buy a BMW can book the car in the desired configuration by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh online. He can then pay the rest of the money at the time of delivery. The remaining amount can be paid both by online and offline means.

Here’s is step-by-step procedure to book a BMW car online.

Login to shop.bmw.in

Select the cars in stock and confirm the preferred variant

Now select a prefered dealer and chat and receive personalised support on the product, quote, EMI options online

Pay Rs 2 lakh to book your desired car and confirm the purchase

Check the real-time status

Make rest of the payment online or offline and get contacted by the dealer regarding the delivery of the vehicle and other formalities

To know more please check BMW’s official press release attached below:

Gurugram. Pioneering multi-faceted retail, BMW India has launched an exclusive end-to-end ‘Online Sales Channel’ where customers can select and purchase their favourite BMW car online.

With just a few clicks, prospective BMW customers can compare specifications, build their own BMW virtually in the car configurator, view suitable financing options, payment methods, and get instant consultation before finalising the purchase – all online, 24x7.

Vikram Pawah, Chairman – BMW Group India said, “Digitalisation will be a key differentiator in our industry and will become an increasingly important retail channel in the future. BMW is pioneering the futuristic path of automotive retail in India that will go beyond physical boundaries and appeal to fans in the digital world. We are the first luxury automotive manufacturer in India to offer an end-to-end digital sales solution for the entire product range. With this, our customers will have greater independence and flexibility in choosing the purchase process. BMW Group has always been a customer-centric brand and today, a new milestone is being added to BMW India’s fascinating story.”

BMW India’s Online Sales Channel will allow customers to browse all products, choose a preferred dealership and even book a test drive online. Wherever they are, whenever they want, customers can avail personalised online support via chat and messaging functions. It’s faster, hassle-free and provides answers to all queries at the click of a button.

In addition to products, multiple financial solutions can also be reviewed online that can be customised as per individual requirements. At each stage of the buying process, customers are aware of the real-time status, from the comfort of their home.

BMW Online Sales Channel offers BMW and its dealer partners additional opportunities to reach out to potential customers. It is designed to enable sales journey connecting customers with relevant products and dealers. Though the buying process is entirely online, the dealer remains at the heart of the process and drives the entire process. The platform seamlessly integrates the BMW India website, CRM systems, sales channel and website configurator.

