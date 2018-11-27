Being Fair Towards Others Will Solve All Problems: Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said that being fair towards others will solve all problems and that to be fair is the only one cardinal constitutional value.

Addressing an event in the premises of Supreme Court, the Chief Justice said India has rich treasure value derived from family, culture, religion and Constitution and there is only one cardinal constitutional value and that is to be fair.

He complimented the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for bringing the idea of celebrating the law day and said that November 26 is a very appropriate day to check constitutional achievements.

Responding to SCBA President Vikas Singh, who has congratulated the Centre for organising a day-long function to celebrate the Constitution Day, CJI Gogoi said the function was organised by the Supreme Court and the government had nothing to do with it.

The CJI said that he had a talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a dinner and had told him that this year the Supreme Court will organise the Constitution Day function, and all arrangements were made by the Supreme Court this year.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad complimented the role of apex court in upholding the rule of law and said that the institution has come out with flying colours amidst all the highs and lows.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal appreciated Supreme Court for doing a great job in interpreting the Constitution and said that it has given life, flesh and blood to Article 21 on the Right to Life and Liberty.

