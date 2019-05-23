Triumph Scrambler 1200 Pricing To Be Announced On May 28

The Scrambler 1200 is offered in two variants in international markets - “XC” and “XE”.

Iconic British bike manufacturer Triumph will announce prices for the much anticipated Scrambler 1200 on May 28. While the brand offers two variants of the Scrambler 1200 in international markets - the XC and XE - only the former will make its way to our shores. To shed some light, the Scrambler 1200 XC is the more affordable option compared to the top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE.

And if you’re an avid off-road enthusiast, the bike should be the perfect match. The Scrambler 1200 XC gets proper off-road underpinnings befitting its Scrambler name. For starters, the bike uses an aluminium cradle frame suspended on fully adjustable, long travel USD forks from Showa and an adjustable rear monoshock from Ohlins. Its braking setup comprises of twin 320mm discs paired with top-spec Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers at the front and a single rear disc brake. It rides on large 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tubeless tires.

Besides this, the Scrambler 1200 XC comes with a side mounted exhaust, a raised rear fender, flat seat and a commanding riding posture. Its feature list includes LED lights at both ends, LED turn indicators, keyless ignition, engine immobiliser and a USB charging port. If that’s not enough, the bike also comes with a TFT instrument console which can be further enhanced with an optional Bluetooth connectivity module and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Powering the bike is Triumph’s ‘High Power’, 1200cc, 270-degree, parallel-twin engine. The motor is capable of producing 90PS at 7400rpm and 110Nm of torque at revs as low as 3950rpm. It comes paired to a 6-speed transmission and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC will be available in two colours - Jet Black and Khaki Green. It's expected to be priced around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put it up against the Ducati Scrambler 1100 and the BMW RnineT Scrambler. We will be riding the new Scrambler 1200 before its launch so stay tuned for the first ride review.

