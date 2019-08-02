Jawa Dual-Channel ABS Deliveries Start

The dual-channel ABS variants were launched in December last year.

Both the motorcycles carry a premium of around Rs 9,000 over their standard single-channel ABS models.

Waiting period for the motorcycles is still high in major cities.

There’s no denying that Jawa created a storm in the Indian two-wheeler industry. The company got such an overwhelming response that it had to hold its booking process and is now facing a lot of issues with the delivery process. However, after almost seven months, the manufacturer has finally started the delivery process of the Jawa/ Jawa Forty Two dual-channel ABS variants.

The dual-channel ABS-equipped variants of the standard model and the Forty Two were launched in December last year. It’s not just that these variants have been delayed; in fact, if you are planning to buy either of the standard variants, the waiting period still varies between 7-10 months in major cities. So if you book yourself a brand new Jawa now, there’s a possibility that it might be delivered by April-May, which is when Royal Enfield might be bringing its revamped Classic 350.

Here’s how long you have to wait for your motorcycle:

Source: zigwheels.com