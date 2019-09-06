Dragster 800 RR Primed For Grabbing Indian Eyeballs

The Dragster gets revised ergos, wire-spoke wheels and a new rear subframe.

India will be getting three variants -- the 800 RR, 800 RR Pirelli and 800 RR America.

Expect it to carry a price tag of around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

MV Agustas are the quintessential pin-up poster motorcycles. With the launch of the F3 800 RC earlier this year and the Turismo Veloce 800 last month, Agusta’s Indian arm -- MotoRoyale -- will be expanding the portfolio further by introducing the Dragster 800 RR. We have come to know that MotoRoyale is looking for a late-September or early-October launch date for the Dragster 800 RR. In addition to the standard Dragster, there will also be two other versions of the bike -- the 800 RR Pirelli and the 800 RR America -- launching simultaneously.

The Dragster 800 RR is MV Agusta’s classy take on the Brutale 800 RR. Visually, it looks very much like the Brutale. However, the wire-spoke rims and the single-seater configuration of the Dragster are what sets them apart. The rims do come shod with tubeless tyres with a chunkier 200/50-section radial tyre found at the rear (the Brutale 800 RR gets a 180/55-section rear radial tyre). The seat height on the Dragster 800 RR is lower by 10mm (820mm) and instead of the wide, slightly-raised handlebars, narrower and flatter clip-ons are used.

There is no change with the power unit for the Dragster 800 RR. The 798cc triple engine makes 140PS at an alarmingly high 12,300rpm with peak torque of 87Nm kicking in at an equally high 10,100rpm. Thankfully, the rev limiter is set at 13,200rpm. This is the same state of tune you find on the Brutale 800 RR with both motorcycles running the same final drive ratios. You even get the same electronics suite as found on the Brutale 800 RR which includes a bi-directional quickshifter, four levels of torque control and eight levels of traction control.

Much like the Brutale 800 RR America, the Dragster 800 RR America too is a liveried-option bearing the American red, white and blue colours. The Dragster 800 RR Pirelli does get its own new set of colour schemes to choose from which have been co-developed with Pirelli’s R&D team. Given that the Brutale 800 RR costs Rs 18.99 lakh, expect MotoRoyale to price the standard Dragster 800 RR between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. The America version could come at a Rs 50,000 hike over the standard while the Pirelli edition could cost Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh more. All prices, ex-showroom India.

