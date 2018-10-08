Delhi: Auto-rickshaw Driver Stabbed To Death Following Dispute Over Charging Extra Fare

﻿
A 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by his passenger over charging extra fare at night.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
ANI
outlookindia.com
2018-10-08T13:38:05+0530

A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday by his passengers over charging extra fare at night and carrying an additional passenger at Connaught Place. The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, a resident of Jamia, the police said on Monday.

At about 11.30 pm on Sunday, a patrolling police team spotted an injured man near a restaurant at KG Marg, the police said.

Alam was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Tilak Marg police station was informed that a man, who had allegedly stabbed the auto driver, was apprehended by the public at Balwant Rai Mehta Lane, the officer said, adding that a blood-stained knife was also recovered from the possession of the man, a resident of Dakshin Puri.

During interrogation, the police learnt that four men had hired the auto from Khanpur to go to Connaught Place. On the way, a dispute erupted between the driver and the passengers over the former charging a higher fare at night and carrying an extra passenger, which led to the stabbing of the auto driver, the officer said.

Subsequently, two more accused, both residents of Dakshin Puri, were also arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

The police are yet to ascertain the age of the accused and are verifying if they are juveniles. Further investigation is underway.

According to Delhi Police data, 62 of the 337 killings (18.39 per cent) reported in the national capital till September 15 this year were triggered by sudden provocation over trivial issues.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi India Police & Security Forces Stabbing Attack National

