At Least 20 Killed, Including Cops, In A Suicide Attack Near Punjab CM's Office In Lahore
As many as 20 people were killed after a powerful suicide attack was carried out near residence-cum-office of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan's Lahore city on Monday.
Among the dead included policemen, while 30 others were wounded.
Lahore police chief Capt (R) Amin Wains said the "target of blast was police".
He also confirmed that it was a suicide blast.
According to Rescue 1122, at least 20 people including policemen have been killed in the blast.
"Police and Lahore Development Authority officials were busy in removing encroachments outside the Arfa Karim Tower, located near the CM's Model Town residence, when a powerful blast took place," Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz told PTI.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to hospital. Emergency was declared in city hospitals.
"The condition of several injures is stated to be critical" the official said.
The chief minister was in a meeting at his Model Town office when the blast took place.
