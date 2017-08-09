The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:30 pm National News Analysis

Arrested CPI (M) Man Posts Selfie Wearing SI’s Cap In Police Station, 3 Officers Suspended

Outlook Web Bureau
Arrested CPI (M) Man Posts Selfie Wearing SI’s Cap In Police Station, 3 Officers Suspended
Facebook
Arrested CPI (M) Man Posts Selfie Wearing SI’s Cap In Police Station, 3 Officers Suspended
outlookindia.com
2017-08-09T13:32:18+0530

Three police officers were suspended after a DYFI leader, who was arrested for attacking BJP members, posted on social media a selfie from the police station wearing a sub-inspector's cap.

According to a Times of India report, Grade ASI Anil, Vinod and Jayan are the officers who were suspended on Tuesday.

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier the DYFI regional secretary Midhun alias Ambily (23) got suspended from his party for posting the picture in social media.

Ambily had shared the picture with his friends over WhatsApp but later the photo went viral on social media, after N Hari, BJP's Kottayam district President posted the same photo on his Facebook page. He captioned the picture saying: "Police provide a warm welcome to Ambiliy, who is a history sheeter and a CPI (M) goon from Kumarakom."

The Kottayam Commissioner has launched a probe into the incident.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Police & Security Forces National News Analysis
Next Story : 'Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge': PM Modi's Special Initiative To End Poverty, Illiteracy, Graft
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters