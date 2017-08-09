Arrested CPI (M) Man Posts Selfie Wearing SI’s Cap In Police Station, 3 Officers Suspended

Three police officers were suspended after a DYFI leader, who was arrested for attacking BJP members, posted on social media a selfie from the police station wearing a sub-inspector's cap.

According to a Times of India report, Grade ASI Anil, Vinod and Jayan are the officers who were suspended on Tuesday.

Earlier the DYFI regional secretary Midhun alias Ambily (23) got suspended from his party for posting the picture in social media.

Ambily had shared the picture with his friends over WhatsApp but later the photo went viral on social media, after N Hari, BJP's Kottayam district President posted the same photo on his Facebook page. He captioned the picture saying: "Police provide a warm welcome to Ambiliy, who is a history sheeter and a CPI (M) goon from Kumarakom."

The Kottayam Commissioner has launched a probe into the incident.