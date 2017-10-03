Army Jawan Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Forces In J&K

An army jawan Naik Mahendra Chemjung has reportedly been killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali on Tuesday, reported news agencies.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the Krishna Ghati sector at around 1250 hours today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," a defence spokesman said.

In the exchange of fire, Naik Mahendra Chemjung was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries, he added.

Chemjung, 35, belonged to Chilingdin in Nepal and is survived by his wife Nayan Kala Chemjung and a son, the spokesman said.

"Chemjung was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he added.

Yesterday, two minors were killed and 12 civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district.

Five children were among the injured, the youngest being five-year-old Zobia Kousar, who was airlifted to a hospital in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, security forces foiled an attempt by the Jaish-e-Mohammed to storm a BSF camp near the high- security Srinagar airport today, killing all three militants in an operation that also claimed the life of an assistant sub-inspector of the force, police said.

State Director General of Police S P Vaid said the three terrorists who had sneaked into the BSF camp had been "neutralised".

With Agency Inputs