Army Chief Visits Kashmir Valley Amid Ceasefire Violations, Reviews Security Situation

With the unilateral conditional ceasefire intact in Jammu and Kashmir in the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday visited the Kashmir Valley to review the prevailing security situation in the hinterland.

Srinagar based defence spokesman said, “accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Chief visited formation headquarters and units where he was briefed by the commanders on the ground as regards the operational preparedness.”

“The Army Chief was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements”, the spokesman said.

The Army chief while commending the performance of the troops in the recent operations, called for “need to maintain the extra vigil to defeat the evil designs of hostile forces and assured his full support to further strengthen the security posture.”

This was first visit of the Army Chief to the Valley after the announcement of the unilateral ceasefire.

General Rawat also took stock of the security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to commence from June 28 and stressed on the need for close coordination with civil administration to ensure a smooth and efficient conduct of the Yatra.

Incidentally, Governor N.N. Vohra, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, chaired a high level meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday to review security-related issues about the Shri Amarnath Yatra. Governor asked all concerned security agencies to keep a close watch and maintain effective co-ordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Yatra.

Ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramazan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an announcement that the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir will temporarily halt operations to ensure the Muslim month of fasting passes off peacefully. The Home Ministry asked security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan to help Muslims observe the holy month in a "peaceful environment.” The ministry, however, said security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked" or if it is "essential to protect the lives of innocent people."

The State government is happy with prevailing conditional ceasefire as it has stopped the killings. The Chief Minister on Wednesday said while people in the Valley have heaved a sigh of relief due to the magnanimous unilateral ceasefire announced by the Central Government, time has come to extend this CBM along the borders as well for which onus lies with Pakistan also to respond positively in the larger interest of peace and stability in the region.

According to senior Minister, who visited south Kashmir on Wednesday, the unilateral ceasefire has brought great relief to people.