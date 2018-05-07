Ambani Family Visits ISKCON Temple After Isha’s Wedding Announcement

The Ambani family on Sunday visited ISKCON Temple in Mumbai in their first public appearance after the wedding announcement of their daughter Isha.

Reports had surfaced on Sunday about Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani getting engaged to Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani paid a visit to the temple along with the couple, according to several media reports.

Advertisement opens in new window

The duo is said to get married later in the year.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies.

Anand proposed to his long-time friend Isha over the weekend at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple then celebrated the occasion with their parents and other family members, including Isha's brothers Akash and Anant.

A Harvard Business School graduate, Anand, is serving as the executive director of Parimal Enterprises. He founded two startups after passing out of business school. The first was a healthcare startup, Piramal eSwasthya, and his second venture was Piramal Realty. Both are now part of the family-run conglomerate Parimal Enterprises.

Anand holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. He was previously the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber - Youth Wing.

(ANI)

Advertisement opens in new window

Isha, meanwhile, is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from the Yale University and will be completing her Masters in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.

Isha's brother Akash is also expected to marry his fiancee Shloka Mehta later this year.

(ANI)