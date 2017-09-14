Farmer Suicides In Maharashtra Increased Under Fadnavis' Watch: BJP MP Nana Patole, Who Criticised Modi

Days after criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's functioning style, BJP MP from Maharashtra Nana Patole has said farmer suicides had increased in the state during chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure.

“Farmers suicides were taking place in the state earlier too, but the numbers have risen in these three years,” Patole said, reported The Indian Express.

"Devendra and I joined politics at the same time. I am happy with him. But I am not happy with the system adopted by him to grant the loan waiver. Farmers are facing difficulties in filling up the forms, so I am opposing it," he said after meeting the Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday, according to PTI.

The MP said he is opposed to requirement of online registration by farmers to avail of Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme.

Patole took exception to revenue minister Chandrakant Patil's claim that some 10 lakh “bogus farmers” were found after the government announced the loan waiver.

"The procedure of filing applications is still going on. The system cannot accept forms if farmers do not mention their `7/12' extract (property card) details. Once the process is over, forms will be scrutinised and then the government will come to know if there are bogus farmers," Patole said.

NDTV reported that Patole took another dig, saying: “People are always mindful of leaders who change stance after assuming positions of power. The chief minister is a friend. And I’m proud of the fact that my friend is now at the helm of the state. But when a friend makes a mistake, I take it as my duty to point it out to him. He should improve and work for the betterment of the people.”

Patole was earlier quoted as saying that Modi doesn't like being asked questions, but matter made a u-turn on his comments, claiming that he is being defamed.

"Modi got angry and asked me to shut up," said Patole while raising the issues of OBC MPs and of farmer suicides. He said the PM “'regularly” meets MPs from the party, but doesn't like questions posed to him.

(With PTI inputs)